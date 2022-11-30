Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
30 November 2022

Subscriber of the week: Denis McCann

Email ellys.woodhouse@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be the New Statesman’s subscriber of the week.

By New Statesman

Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

What do you do?

I’m retired after a 34-year career with the European Commission in Brussels.

Where do you live?

Harrow, north-west London.

Do you vote?

Always, as I couldn’t while in Brussels.

How long have you been a subscriber?

About ten years.

What made you start?

I was looking for a source of quality left-wing opinion.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Not really.

Content from our partners
Insurance: finding sustainable growth in stormy markets
Insurance: finding sustainable growth in stormy markets
Steve Lewis
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Why public health policy needs to refocus
Spotlight
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
The five key tech areas for the public sector in 2023
Derek Allison

What pages do you flick to first?

The Leader.

How do you read yours?

Mostly on the tablet app.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More articles on leftist policy in the EU and its member states.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Andrew Marr, Rowan Williams.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Nicola Sturgeon as the PM of an independent Scotland.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Nigel Farage, for obvious reasons.

All-time favourite NS article?

John Gray: “The sinister return of eugenics”.

The New Statesman is…

a thought-provoking end to the week.

[See also: Keir Starmer’s mildly authoritarian streak chimes perfectly with these troubled times]

This article appears in the 30 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, World Prince