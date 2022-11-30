Subscriber of the week: Denis McCann

What do you do?
I’m retired after a 34-year career with the European Commission in Brussels.
Where do you live?
Harrow, north-west London.
Do you vote?
Always, as I couldn’t while in Brussels.
How long have you been a subscriber?
About ten years.
What made you start?
I was looking for a source of quality left-wing opinion.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Not really.
What pages do you flick to first?
The Leader.
How do you read yours?
Mostly on the tablet app.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More articles on leftist policy in the EU and its member states.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Rowan Williams.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Nicola Sturgeon as the PM of an independent Scotland.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Nigel Farage, for obvious reasons.
All-time favourite NS article?
John Gray: “The sinister return of eugenics”.
The New Statesman is…
a thought-provoking end to the week.
[See also: Keir Starmer’s mildly authoritarian streak chimes perfectly with these troubled times]
This article appears in the 30 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, World Prince