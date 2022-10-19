Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. The Back Pages
19 October 2022

Subscriber of the week: Joseph Hearn

Email ellys.woodhouse@newstatesman.co.uk if you would like to be the New Statesman's subscriber of the week.

By New Statesman

Photo by Paul Almasy/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

What do you do?

I’m a postgraduate student.

Where do you live?

South London.

Do you vote?

Yes, as much as possible.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Just over two years.

What made you start?

The Covid lockdowns, plus anger towards Boris Johnson.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
THANK YOU

Is the NS bug in the family?

Yes, and spreading!

Content from our partners
In our current crisis, SMEs and entrepreneurs need to support each other
In our current crisis, SMEs and entrepreneurs need to support each other
Spotlight
The link between global and domestic events has never been clearer
The link between global and domestic events has never been clearer
Anand Menon
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
The cost-of-living crisis is hitting small businesses – Liz Truss must act
Spotlight

What pages do you flick to first?

Commons Confidential and Nicholas Lezard.

How do you read yours?

At breakfast and on the Tube, shortest articles first.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

More debates and rebuttals, like Robert Tombs vs Richard J Evans, 2021.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

Rowan Williams, Rachel Cooke, John Gray and Michael Prodger.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Alexei Navalny.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Steve Baker.

All-time favourite NS article?

John Gray’s “The year of the Great Humbling” is up there.

The New Statesman is…

wise and balanced.

Topics in this article: