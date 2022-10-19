Subscriber of the week: Joseph Hearn

What do you do?
I’m a postgraduate student.
Where do you live?
South London.
Do you vote?
Yes, as much as possible.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Just over two years.
What made you start?
The Covid lockdowns, plus anger towards Boris Johnson.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Yes, and spreading!
What pages do you flick to first?
Commons Confidential and Nicholas Lezard.
How do you read yours?
At breakfast and on the Tube, shortest articles first.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
More debates and rebuttals, like Robert Tombs vs Richard J Evans, 2021.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Rowan Williams, Rachel Cooke, John Gray and Michael Prodger.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Alexei Navalny.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Steve Baker.
All-time favourite NS article?
John Gray’s “The year of the Great Humbling” is up there.
The New Statesman is…
wise and balanced.