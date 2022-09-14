Subscriber of the week: Richard Kiely

What do you do?
Professor of Tesol applied linguistics.
Where do you live?
Chichester, West Sussex.
Do you vote?
Yes, occasionally backing winners at local level.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Since 1990.
What made you start?
It was recommended as a good read on British politics and culture.
Is the NS bug in the family?
Rachel Cooke’s reviews are read.
What pages do you flick to first?
Leader, contents, and crossword answers if needed.
How do you read yours?
Usually, beginning to end.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Economics and money.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Andrew Marr, Tomiwa Owolade, Philip Collins.
Who would you put on the cover of the NS?
Greta Thunberg.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Liz Truss.
All-time favourite NS article?
Stuart McGurk on GB News.
The New Statesman is…
always a great read.