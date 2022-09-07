Subscriber of the week: Mark Rees

What do you do?
I’m retired.
Where do you live?
Aberystwyth, Wales.
Do you vote?
Yes.
How long have you been a subscriber?
Intermittently (funds allowing).
What made you start?
My mother worked at a sixth form college and brought home 1970s issues; I’ve been hooked ever since.
What pages do you flick to first?
Commons Confidential then Subscriber of the Week.
How do you read yours?
In our study or at the kitchen table over supper.
What would you like to see more of in the NS?
Coverage of Welsh politics and more from the NS archive.
Who are your favourite NS writers?
Kevin Maguire, Andrew Marr, Helen Macdonald and Rowan Williams.
Who would you put on the cover of NS?
Neil Kinnock.
With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?
Andrew RT Davies.
All time favourite NS article?
Any archive piece by Virginia Woolf or George Orwell.
The New Statesman is…
my left of centre (hopefully, not too far left) comfort blanket.