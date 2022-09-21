Support 100 years of independent journalism.

21 September 2022

Subscriber of the Week: Allan Cowan

By New Statesman

Photo by Frank Gross/Millennium Images

What do you do?

I’m a retired solicitor and the former chairman of Partick Thistle football club.

Where do you live?

Bearsden, Glasgow.

Do you vote?

Every time.

How long have you been a subscriber?

Around eight years, but I’ve been a reader since my teens.

What made you start?

I wanted to read something left-leaning but not dogmatic.

What pages do you flick to first?

I start by glancing at the back.

How do you read yours?

With my morning coffee or in bed at night.

What would you like to see more of in the NS?

A separate Scottish edition.

Who are your favourite NS writers?

I always enjoy Hunter Davies and John Gray.

Who would you put on the cover of the NS?

Anas Sarwar, the leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

With which political figure would you least like to be stuck in a lift?

Alex Salmond.

All-time favourite NS article?

“The prose style of John le Carré” by William Boyd.

The New Statesman is…

worth every penny.

This article appears in the 21 Sep 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Going for broke