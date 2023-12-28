The New Statesman’s most read of 2023

Join us as we delve into a selection of the top New Statesman articles from the past year.

The UK housing crash is just beginning

By Will Dunn

In the second quarter of this year Britain’s rentier economy quietly arrived at a turning point: the end of the buy-to-let property market. For the first time since 2007, mortgage rates moved the returns on a typical new buy-to-let into negative territory. The small landlord business is dead.

Christopher Nolan: the last Tory

By Will Lloyd

Christopher Nolan is an auteur who claims to be a craftsman, an engineer who despises new technology, a starkly conservative Englishman who lives and works in the most liberal city in the United States. Above all, Nolan is a mass entertainer with an elitist disdain for the masses. In his films, order and hierarchy reign supreme.

Richard Osman’s bland Britain

By Anna Leszkiewicz

In Richard Osman’s twee and pleasant land, farm shops and delis are nestled between dappled hedgerows and golf courses. It is a portrait that is neither utopian nor satirical, but hangs limply in-between, existing to provoke a mild chuckle of recognition from middle-class readers. How did the TV presenter’s terminally twee stories of death and Waitrose become the bestselling novels in the UK?

Related

The realists were right

By Lily Lynch

Eighteen months into the war in Ukraine the breathless hype that characterised early media coverage has curdled into doom. As the much-hyped counteroffensive against Russian forces stalls, the West is asking hard questions about the war in Ukraine.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

How Saudi Arabia is buying the world

By Quinn Slobodian

As the kingdom’s model of capitalism without democracy thrives, the prospect of a Saudi century has consequences for us all.

Why biological sex matters

By Richard Dawkins

We asked two thinkers to address one of the most vexed questions of our time: “What is a woman?” Here, Richard Dawkins argues that biological sex represents a “true binary”. Some argue that lived experience and personal choice trump biology – but Dawkins believes they are wrong. See here for Jacqueline Rose on why that binary should be challenged.

Simon McDonald: “It’s the end of the game for Britain”

By Harry Lambert

An interview with the former head of the Foreign Office on the UK’s decline, why we should not “make an enemy” of China and how he brought down Boris Johnson. Simon McDonald spent 40 years in the Foreign Office, but he will be publicly remembered for one act: helping to oust the former prime minister.

Noam Chomsky: Russia is fighting more humanely than the US did in Iraq

By Ido Vock

At 94 years old, Noam Chomsky is as vocal as ever. In this interview, the US linguist discussed the war in Ukraine, how the West is provoking China and why the UK is “not an independent country anymore”.

The rise of Waterstones Dad

By Gavin Jacobson

Waterstones Dad is more despondent, politically confused, curious yet overwhelmed by choice, drained by hopes raised and dashed, but lashed to the mast of a career, a good house, and the comforts of family life. Gavin Jacobson looks at how the self-made man got lost in the marketplace of ideas.

The curse of the cool girl novelist

By Charlotte Stroud

Her prose is bare, her characters are depressed and alienated. This literary trend has coagulated into parody.