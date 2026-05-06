Labour’s avoidable mistake in the May elections

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In the event of an electoral bloodbath, we got a taste of what the post-election Labour Party might look like this morning with the Daily Telegraph’s splash in which Eluned Morgan, leader of Welsh Labour, candidly said that Keir Starmer “comes up as an issue on the doorstep”.

While we’ve been out and about across the country, the NS politics team has heard much the same, privately, from Labour candidates. One prominent Scottish Labour MSP recently described the PM to me as “electoral Kryptonite” in Scotland.

Plans are being made to shore up Starmer’s position if/when he faces a wave of personal recriminations for the party’s performance. But this will all be after the party potentially loses thousands of council seats and comes third in Wales – and the wave of emotion may be hard to bottle up.

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What strikes me as remarkable is how little expectation management there has been from Labour about these results. Many past incumbent governments have faced punishing electoral tests in the middle of the parliamentary term but found clever ways to cast them as bad-but-not-terrible – the most famous, perhaps, was in 1990 when Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives, at a low ebb, held up their wins in Westminster and Wandsworth as signs of political health.

In 2026, such narratives from Labour have been elusive since it’s hard to make confident predictions about any of the party’s heartlands. So there is no ready-made story about what a decent night might look like for the Prime Minister. We are in the realm of hoping for miracles.

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[Further reading: Angela vs Andy vs Wes vs Keir]