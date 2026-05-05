Anthony Seldon found hope in Auschwitz

Anthony Seldon, historian, educator and one of Britain’s leading political biographers, has been for a long walk.

His new book, The Path of Light, recounts his extraordinary 1300 kilometre passage to Auschwitz.

Tracing stories of courage, resistance and moral clarity across a continent once consumed by darkness – it’s a journey that speaks not only to the past, but powerfully to the world we’re living in today.

Anthony joins Tom McTague to discuss his journey, as well as his biographer’s perspective on Britain’s recent Prime Ministers.

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