Some Labour backbenchers have already come out publicly against the government’s radical reforms to the asylum system, which will be announced in full by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in the House of Commons today. Here is the New Statesman’s rolling tracker of the Labour MPs who have criticised her plans:

1. Tony Vaughan

In a post on X, Vaughan criticised the policy and said: “The rhetoric around these reforms encourages the same culture of divisiveness that sees racism and abuse growing in our communities.”

2. John McDonnell

McDonnell endorsed Vaughan and said: “he is reflecting here what many in the PLP feel”.

3. Abitsam Mohamed

Mohamed has endorsed Tony Vaughan.

4. Stella Creasy

Creasy wrote a piece in The Guardian criticising the government.

5. Brian Leishman

Leishman told the New Statesman: “We need to build a caring compassionate society that looks after people from the UK and also from other countries. And that needs to be done with real Labour Party values.”

6. Clive Lewis

Retweeted Vaughan.

7. Nadia Whittome

She has called the changes “wrong on every level” and “truly shameful”.

8. Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Retweeted Vaughan.

9. Kate Osborne

Retweeted Vaughan.

10. Olivia Blake

Retweeted Vaughan

11. Cat Eccles

Retweeted Vaughan.

12. Peter Lamb

Retweeted Vaughan.

13. Simon Opher

In a statement, Opher said: “We should push back on the racist agenda of Reform rather than echo it.”

14. Sarah Owen

In a statement, Owen said: “A strong immigration system doesn’t need to be a cruel one. It shouldn’t need saying – but refugees & asylum seekers are real people, fleeing war and persecution.”

15. Richard Burgon

Burgon said in a statement on X “this approach isn’t just morally wrong; it’s politically disastrous”.

16. Ian Byrne

The MP for Liverpool West Derby echoed the words of his Socialist Campaign Group colleague Burgon, calling the changes “morally bankrupt and politically disastrous”. He said on X: “our party won’t win voters back this way”.

17. Rachael Maskell

The recently re-instated Labour rebel said: “We have to recognise that the challenges we are facing in our immigration and asylum system stem from the UK leaving the Dublin Agreement, something the leaders of Reform UK promoted.” Maskell later told Times Radio, “The dehumanisation of people in desperation is the antithesis of what the Labour Party is about”.

18. Andy McDonald

In a statement, McDonald called on the government to “withdraw” the new asylum policies, describing them as “cruel, unfair, and unworkable.” He said: “Punishing the vulnerable will not fix the problems communities actually face. Instead of letting the right dictate its priorities, the government should focus on housing, healthcare, and the cost of living—the issues that matter to ordinary people.”

Reporting by Ethan Croft, Rachel Cunliffe, Megan Kenyon, and Ailbhe Rea.

