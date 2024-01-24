The problem with David Cameron appearing in the Commons

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

“But where would he put his folder!?” was one Tory MP’s reaction to the Procedure Committee’s recommendation that Lord David Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, take questions in the Commons. As the New Statesman revealed last week, the report out today suggests Cameron be called to the Bar of the House, an arcane mechanism whereby he stands (or sits on a chair as the Duke of Wellington did in 1814) behind the white line in the Commons chamber opposite the Speaker’s chair, and take questions from MPs.

This would be a spectacle. Or in the words of the Hansard Society: it would “risk making the House look ridiculous”. Nonetheless, the Speaker’s letter to the committee indicates he supports calling Cameron to the Bar. The House of Lords would have to agree, and the government would probably have to allow time for the motion to be voted on.

If it did happen, serious constitutional questions would be raised. There have been cabinet ministers in the Lords – Peter Mandelson and Nicky Morgan are among the more recent – but Cameron is the first holder of a great office of state to sit in the Upper House in 40 years. Before the report, his appearances before Commons select committees were thought to be sufficient – not least because the quality of interrogation is often better than in the chamber. But this wasn’t ideal because not all MPs, including the opposition front bench, could hold the Foreign Secretary to account.

But there are issues with this new solution. While all MPs could ask the former prime minister questions if he was called to the Bar, it would legitimise the notion that senior cabinet ministers could sit in the Lords. The separation between the elected and appointed chambers – and their respective authority – would be blurred. To remedy this, the Procedure Committee states its recommendation is “time-limited… and should not set a precedent”. But it is easy to say that. If a future prime minister appointed another cabinet member from the Lords – which is their prerogative – what’s to stop a future Procedure Committee making the same “time-limited” recommendation?

Whether this becomes a feature of British politics could depend on how Cameron’s appearances (if they happen) work in practice. But the Commons will lose either way. If it’s a farce – which seems likely given that Cameron excels at avoiding questions – then there will be little accountability. If it is a serious interrogation that yields a new perspective on the workings of the Foreign Office, then the practice will be more attractive to legislators in the future. The upshot is the Commons may gain the power to hold Cameron to account but at the same time cede legitimacy to the House of Lords. A poor trade.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Simon Clarke is scapegoating Rishi Sunak for the coming Tory defeat]