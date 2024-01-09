David Cameron is cornered by MPs over Gaza

Photograph by Valdrin Xhemaj - Pool/Getty Images.

“He’s a class act,” one grinning Tory MP effused when I asked for their two cents on David Cameron ahead of his first interrogation by MPs since becoming foreign secretary. Rishi Sunak’s decision to appoint his predecessor to the cabinet led to grumbles from those on the party’s right while delighting the party’s liberals. “[Barack] Obama got John Kerry in as secretary of state in a similar fashion,” one admiring MP wistfully remembered at the time.

Cameron’s return from the wilderness (also known as the Cotswolds) was made possible by a prompt ennoblement into the House of Lords. He was handed some ermine and told to deal with the unfolding war between Israel and Hamas to allow, some speculate, Sunak to devote more time to winning over voters at home.

The controversy that day – as conflict erupted in the Middle East and churned up eastern Europe – was how Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton would be held to account by the elected representatives of the British people. The salve that mollified some staunch believers in the supremacy of the Commons was that Cameron would still have to appear before MPs on the foreign affairs select committee.

And so today, after a December session was postponed so he could attend the funeral of the Emir of Kuwait, Cameron strolled into the Margaret Thatcher room across the road from the Palace of Westminster – besuited, smooth and with what suspiciously looked like a tan – to face the members of the House of Commons Foreign Select Committee.

Related

Throughout his appearance Cameron could not help reminiscing about his time as prime minister. A seemingly irrelevant anecdote about Obama gushed from his mouth. In his first answer, Cameron cast his mind back to the world at the time he left university, when Russia was becoming a “friend” and China was joining the World Trade Organisation. “It looked like democracy and free-market economics was spreading across the world.” Not so now, hawk-eyed Cameron observed. But is that really what he thinks? Only two months before his appointment, he was promoting a Sri Lankan port development – a part of China’s Belt and Road initiative. In any case, Cameron wants to let the committee know that he thinks the world has changed from when he heralded a new “golden era” with China.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Whatever one makes of his merit as a diplomat, Cameron is the picture of a consummate politician. His ability to evade questions is second to none. He slides past questions with a disarming charm. “If we step back and look at the big picture”; “I’m a bit torn on this”; “I don’t recall every piece of paper put in front of me”; “I’ll answer a slightly different question if I may; “I am not a lawyer”.

Nonetheless, the committee did extract some answers under the forensic leadership of the chair Alicia Kearns – more than, I imagine, if Cameron was taking questions in the Commons. Select committees can offer thorough scrutiny because they dispose of the posturing and grandiloquent etiquette required in the chamber. The chair can repeatedly interject until an answer emerges – a privilege Kearns used liberally.

Cameron resisted answering whether Israel was breaking international law but under the persistent questioning of Kearns, who reminded him he was happy to accuse other countries of war crimes in the past, he said that Israel was “de facto” occupying Gaza and that he was “worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law”. He went on to call for another humanitarian pause and threatened to upgrade the travel ban on Israeli settlers in the West Bank to a full sanction. Cameron, remember, called Gaza an “prison camp” as prime minister in 2010 and condemned Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 2006 as “disproportionate”.

But his belief in the power of Britain to act on his concern that Israel might have broken international law seemed minimal. When Kearns pressed Cameron on whether the UK had been able to restrain Israeli air strikes in any way, he could only muster: “I hope they listen to us”. It was not a compelling endorsement of British power abroad.