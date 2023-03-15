What to expect from Jeremy Hunt’s Budget

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt is packing up his red box at HM Treasury and preparing to deliver the spring Budget. His central aim is to get people back into the labour market and accelerate economic growth.

The big reveal, according to a report in the Guardian, will be a £4bn expansion of the government’s 30 hours of free childcare to cover one- and two-year-olds. Right now only three- and four-year-olds receive free care. But as the chief executive of the National Day Nurseries Association, Purnima Tanuku, pointed out on Newsnight last night (14 March), the amount being spent on 15- and 30-hour schemes for children aged three and four is £3.9bn, meaning it is unclear how the system will work if only an extra £4bn is added.

The current system is pushing up prices for children of other age groups because of government under-funding, leading to patchy provision. Meanwhile, many of those working in early-years care are quitting because of low pay, scant training opportunities and high stress.

The Guardian also expects Hunt to relax the staff-to-child ratio for two-year-olds, bringing it from 1:4 to Scotland’s 1:5. This would help lower the cost, but it would be controversial among workers. As a survey from the Early Years Alliance shows, 87 per cent of childcare providers are opposed.

Related

[See also: What would make Jeremy Hunt’s Budget a green success]

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Labour may make the case that accelerating the model as it is risks further nursery closures, higher childcare prices and the crashing of the labour market. But the policy’s full details, including how it will be paid for (could Hunt reach into the child tax credit budget?), will not be known for sure until the Chancellor delivers the Budget this afternoon (15 March).

Hunt is expected to focus his “back to work” Budget on encouraging long-term sick and disabled into employment (a trend that Anoosh has investigated in detail), and to stop people from retiring early. The government is reportedly going to increase the pension cap to £1.8m, and raise the most a worker can save in their pensions before paying tax to £60,000 a year. The move would affect a small number of wealthy people but is said to be targeted at consultants and doctors who are leaving the NHS post-Covid. There have also been reports that the state pension age rise to 68, originally scheduled for the 2040s, could be brought forward to the end of the 2030s.

If there is to be a fight between the government and Tory backbenchers it will likely centre on Hunt’s refusal to reverse the corporation tax increase, from 19 per cent to 25 per cent. One MP said this move is “not quite a severe threat, but not to be ignored”. It remains to be seen whether the creation of 12 low-tax investment zones to power the tech industry, a key demand of Trussites, placates this group.

Hunt’s first Budget, last autumn, was overshadowed by the disastrous actions of his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng. With today’s, the Chancellor is looking to cement his position in No 11. Rishi Sunak is looking ahead to a highly competitive general election battle and is no doubt weighing up whether stability or a more strident chancellor would appeal to the electorate. Hunt, who was a Remainer, entered the cabinet under David Cameron in 2010 and is not a natural ideological ally of the Prime Minister’s.

Considering Hunt has lost two leadership races, this chancellorship – perhaps even this day – may mark the pinnacle of his political career.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: I’m a civil servant – here’s why I’m striking on Budget day]