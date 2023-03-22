Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
22 March 2023

Boris Johnson’s last stand

The former PM will hope to convince Tory MPs in a Privileges Committee hearing about partygate not to vote for any sanction against him.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The former prime minister Boris Johnson will take an oath on the bible at 2pm this afternoon (22 March) and saddle up for a four-hour grilling by the Privileges Committee on whether he deliberately misled parliament on the partygate scandal.

He accepts that the Commons “was misled by my statements” but will argue they “were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time”.

In a 52-page dossier outlining his defence yesterday, Johnson admitted “it is now clear” there were parties in Downing Street during Covid but “however they began, went past the point where they could be said to have been reasonably necessary for work purposes”.

More WhatsApp messages between him and No 10 officials are due to be published by the committee later today, but Johnson will likely maintain that he told the Commons there was no rule-breaking in “good faith”.

His “hear no evil, see no evil” defence stretches credulity, not least because there are images that show Johnson at an event which by anyone’s standard looks to be a party. But the Privileges Committee has to decide whether Johnson either deliberately or recklessly misled parliament and must piece together the timeline of his movements and statements. He will hope to convince the committee that his busy schedule while PM meant he could not know everything that was happening in his administration.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Johnson also confirmed this morning that he will vote against Rishi Sunak’s Windsor framework, the Prime Minister’s agreement with the EU on a more flexible post-Brexit trade agreement in Northern Ireland. That means when the Commons division bell rings during the committee hearing, Johnson will leave for the House to lead a rebellion against the government. The DUP will also vote against the deal and many other Tory Eurosceptics may follow. It’s clear that Johnson, who could be suspended from parliament if the committee finds against him, will not go without a scrap and hopes to damage Sunak in the process.

Content from our partners
How do we restore trust in the public sector?
How do we restore trust in the public sector?
Spotlight
A better future starts at home
A better future starts at home
Geeta Nanda
How to create an inclusive workplace and embrace neurodiversity
How to create an inclusive workplace and embrace neurodiversity
Spotlight

Tory MPs will get a free vote on any sanction the committee imposes when its report is published after Easter – which means Johnson’s performance today will largely be aimed at them (Martin Fletcher writes how Tories MPs have Johnson’s political future in their hands here). Depending on how convincing he is – and there is little doubt he’ll be playing to the gallery – the vote to decide his fate could split the party at just the time Sunak is getting the government back on track.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

Read more:

Tory MPs have a golden opportunity to end Boris Johnson’s political career

Boris Johnson’s political future rests on this week’s hearing

The Brexiteers know they’re losing

Topics in this article : ,