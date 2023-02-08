What was the point of Sunak’s reshuffle?

Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak‘s snap decision to reshuffle his top team and reorganise some Whitehall departments has left most people in Westminster baffled. The shake-up scatters responsibilities across four new departments, at a time when the government appears to have no grip on what’s going on around it, and the Tories are lagging 26 points behind Labour in some polls.

The reorganisation will cost money, has weakened Sunak’s position and, with his deputy Dominic Raab at the mercy of a bullying investigation, the Prime Minister may be forced back to the drawing board in a matter of weeks anyway.

And as Andrew Marr points out in New Statesman today, the switcharound also does not solve the Prime Minister’s central problem: the directionlessness of post-Brexit Britain.

The appointment of Lee Anderson, the MP for Ashfield who touts himself as a culture warrior, as the Conservative Party’s deputy chairman has proved particularly controversial. Ask any Red Wall MP and they will tell you their members are “delighted” the former Labour councillor has a front-line role. They believe he “connects” with voters and is unafraid to aggressively tackle Labour on so-called wedge issues such as immigration, Brexit and on trans people.

Related

He is a divisive figure, having boycotted England football matches over players taking the knee. Anderson is also nicknamed “30p Lee”, after his ridiculous claim that people struggling with the cost of living could survive on meals that cost 30p a day – a feast of folly that Anoosh spat out effectively last year. MPs fighting more traditional true-blue seats think Anderson will turn off moderate swing voters and embarrass them during broadcast appearances.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But as David Maddox points out in the Daily Express, Anderson’s presence on the front bench has an important political function. It deprives the troublesome Bring Back Boris brigade of a potentially vocal supporter. With the Chelsea and Fulham MP Greg Hands made chairman, Anderson balances the ticket. But his elevation is also symbolic of Sunak refusal to bow to demands by the Tories’ Northern Research Group of MPs for the creation of a minister for the north.

The most intriguing aspect of the reshuffle is that Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, was reportedly Sunak’s first choice for the new role of science and technology minister, but he refused the move. As Jennifer Williams reveals in the FT today, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is blocking capital spending for levelling-up projects. Is Gove staying to fight or take the blame?

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Rishi Sunak, the man who isn’t there]