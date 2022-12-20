Who will blink first in the NHS strikes?

Photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Industrial action in the NHS intensifies tomorrow as workers in nine ambulance trusts go on strike over pay.

The walkouts, coordinated by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions, will involve paramedics, control room staff and support workers and, despite the action being only hours away, it is not yet clear what type of incidents staff will still be attended to.

Under strike legislation, life-preserving care must be provided during the industrial action. Ambulance staff will attend category 1 calls, which involve the most life-threatening cases. But it has not yet been determined in all nine trusts which category 2 calls will qualify and whether they will include, say, cases where an elderly person has had a fall or stroke patients if the emergency is not deemed “time critical”.

There is a real risk that someone may die as a result. The government has drafted in army personnel to cover for ambulance staff but many people will end up travelling to A&E, which is already under pressure, themselves.

Related

The unions have urged the government to negotiate on pay, while Rishi Sunak and Steve Barclay, the Health Secretary, are fielding pleas from Tory backbenchers to soften their hardline stance and avert the strikes. It really is not clear who will blink first. The Prime Minister gave an interview to the Daily Mail overnight saying he would hold out against what he called “unreasonable” pay demands for months if necessary.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Support for strikes by paramedics, and indeed nurses, whose pay has been eroding in real terms since 2010, remains high. The wave of strikes this winter also includes rail workers, postal workers, job centre staff, border staff and firefighters. Is Sunak really prepared to set himself against all these people and will he regret it if he does?

The Prime Minister has perhaps made the judgement that it is better to take a position and stick to it, rather than take each dispute as it comes, but the risk he runs in such a conflict is leaving himself very isolated when the public wants someone to blame.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe here.

[See also: Even in a season of goodwill, I look back in anger at the Tory mess that was 2022]