The problem with the SNP’s “well-being economy”

Illustration by Boris Séméniako / Ikon Images

Well-being is like happiness. It’s not a feeling or emotion that tends to hang around for long. It’s usually earned, a consequence of having achieved something worthwhile. It’s an aspiration of the human condition rather than a feature of it.

For the Scottish government, though, well-being seems to be an altogether more concrete and potentially stable proposition. One of Humza Yousaf’s early acts as First Minister was to create the grizzly title of Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy, replacing Kate Forbes’s plain old economy and finance brief. The recast role – still effectively the equivalent of Westminster’s chancellor – was given to Neil Gray, who managed Yousaf’s leadership campaign.

The idea of well-being as a central aim of politics is increasingly fashionable in progressive circles. There is a Wellbeing Economy Alliance, a “collaboration of organisations, alliances, movements and individuals working towards a Wellbeing Economy, delivering human and ecological wellbeing”. Its stated aim is to “catalyse a transition towards a Wellbeing Economy by promoting radical connection and collaboration between different actors of the new economy ecosystem”. In my experience, language of such “radical” opacity indicates worthy but woolly and perhaps self-indulgent thinking.

Nicola Sturgeon liked the idea of a well-being economy, too. In fact, her administration joined those of Iceland and New Zealand to found the Wellbeing Economy Governments, or WEGo for short. The nationalist encapsulation of the idea is also phrased in a form that no ordinary person would ever use, or perhaps understand: “Our economic transformation aims to fundamentally reshape our economy, delivering a just transition to a net zero, nature-positive economy based on the principles of equality, prosperity and resilience.”

Related

It’s easy to mock wonky progressive fashions. New Labour had its own brief obsessions – we all had to familiarise ourselves with communitarianism, then quickly forget it. Remember the stakeholder society? The third way?

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Similarly, will a “ well-being economy” still be talked about in a decade’s time? For all the emphasis being given to it, and the attempts to define a philosophy, it’s not clear how it applies to the daily reality of politics.

[See also: Labour wants to make health great again]

Yousaf’s economic position is far from clear, beyond a sort of primal urge to raise taxes and a conviction that government should spend an ever-increasing amount of the electorate’s money. There doesn’t appear to be much thought given to the impact of ever-higher rates on Scotland’s tax base, which is especially small at the upper end, or to the ultimate size of the tax take. Nor to the middle classes, those fiscal beasts of burden, who are hardly coasting through the cost-of-living crisis. And what of foreign companies and individuals who are scanning for locations that offer a competitive environment?

Pat, if warm-sounding, phrases can also lead to charges of hypocrisy. Despite his movement’s persistent antipathy towards the capitalist instinct, the First Minister is known to be casting around widely for ideas that might boost Scotland’s lamentable economic growth and business start-up rates, and in the process improve his party’s terrible relationship with the private sector. He may not like what he hears.

Most firms, big and small, are already adjusting their environmental footprint, but for sensible operational reasons rather than because of SNP/Green ideology. This process is particularly tricky for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), who exist on small-profit margins and for whom investing in, say, new vehicles or energy systems is a painful process. The well-being of owners and employees isn’t being much enhanced, at least in the short term.

Ultimately, if companies aren’t making profits through good old-fashioned capitalism then they will pay lower taxes, as will their workers, who will be paid smaller salaries. There will also be fewer new jobs created, less investment in innovative processes, and a climate in which potential entrepreneurs are more reluctant to gamble. There will then be less for the SNP to spend on anti-poverty social programmes, such as the Child Payment, and higher welfare benefits.

And what delivers well-being if not a state that is efficient and reliable? If you’re waiting half a year for a hip replacement, when a few years ago you might have waited a month, are you feeling good about yourself and your nation? If you are paying to send your child to an English university because there are strict caps on the number of Scottish pupils able to attend Scottish universities, this due to the SNP’s refusal to contemplate funding reform, are you bathed in the fuzzy glow of contentment? If you’re an islander who can’t visit a relative on the mainland because there are no ferries, are you sold on a “nature-positive economy based on the principles of equality, prosperity and resilience”?

Aren’t the minimum wage (introduced by Labour) and the living wage (created by the Tories) well-being politics? Keir Starmer has pledged to ban zero-hour contracts and the practice of “fire and rehire”, extend sick pay and parental leave, and strengthen protections for pregnant women. There might be differences between the approach generally taken by parties and governments of the left and right, and heated disagreements about means, but the overall intention is surely to improve the lot of the population.

Sometimes the public’s lot can be enhanced by hand-outs, but in the long run most people are better served by the extension of opportunity, the prospect of social mobility and the sense that their aspirations have a realistic chance of being achieved. This is the hard, daily grind of politics, and always has been. It is not an easy option, and nor does it come for free – if you’re not willing to tackle the hard stuff, then no amount of soft-focus, slogan-driven blah will amount to anything. If he cares for his own well-being, Humza Yousaf should bear this in mind.

[See also: “Security”: The inside story of Labour’s new buzzword]