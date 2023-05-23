Labour wants to make health great again

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Starmer announced his third mission for government yesterday (22 May): an NHS fit for the future. The plans are ambitious. Labour hopes to go beyond simply restoring the NHS as a functioning service. It wants to raise life expectancy through better cancer treatment rates and reverse the growing rate of suicide. It wants to modernise the NHS, ensure that health is seen as a societal issue and harness technology such as AI and the NHS app.

“The thinking behind the mission is: what would we actually have wanted to achieve after five or ten years in government?” said one person involved in its formulation. They said the proposals drew on work from the Tony Blair Institute and the IPPR think tank.

That the name of the mission – “an NHS fit for the future” – isn’t particularly compelling might not matter when what they are offering is in such high demand. According to YouGov, more than half of people think the NHS will get worse over the next few years.

For that reason, I’m happy to take bets that the Conservatives will also go into the next election promising to fix the NHS (fair odds available on request). But Labour has the outsider advantage. It hasn’t presided over the mess the service is in. Unlike on the economy, it can point to its record in government with confidence. And the government can’t simply blame Covid because it’s receding in the public imagination.

Related

Whatever you think about the abstract nature of the missions (“missions should be for government, not for campaign messaging,” one shadow minister grumbled to me recently), Starmer’s language has noticeably improved. His time running the Crown Prosecution Service means he spoke with conviction yesterday about reforming public institutions. That his wife and sister both work in the NHS gives him some credibility. “He is a public service reformer. That is the thing that drives him,” a Labour source reflected.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Nonetheless, the party will be inundated with questions about funding over the next 18 months. Starmer didn’t announce any new money yesterday to pay for the proposals. One large unknown is how Labour would offer “fair pay” as part of its workforce plan to retain NHS staff without a sizeable funding settlement.

Perhaps an even bigger problem for Labour will be convincing a public sceptical of grand ambitions that its plans are realistic.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; subscribe to it on Substack here.

[See also: Here’s how Keir Starmer can really end the NHS crisis]