The News Agents team takes aim at the BBC

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis host the News Agents, while Dino Sofos is its executive producer. Photo by PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

The team behind the News Agents podcast were out in force this week at the Podcast Show in Islington, north London. All four of the show’s bigwigs – its co-hosts, Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, and its executive producer, Dino Sofos – formerly worked for the BBC. And the Chatterer lost count of the number of digs they aimed at their former employer.

Maitlis, formerly of Newsnight, speculated that if they’d pitched the News Agents as a name for a BBC podcast they would have been shot down by “W1A corporate”. She joked that the BBC would have called the podcast the “News Retail Outlet or something. It would lose its edge and become something that nobody liked but it would tick a box.”

Sopel took aim at the Today programme, which he suggested had been borrowing from the News Agents‘ playbook. “Unless I’m very much mistaken, and I really may be mistaken about this, I still listen to the Today programme on Radio 4 in the morning, and suddenly the two presenters have worked out that they can actually speak to each other,” Sopel said. “And I wonder whether there is almost an element of the podcast genre forcing people think: ‘Ah, how are we doing things? Can we actually maybe occasionally crack a smile every now and then?’ ”

Sofos then suggested that it was not possible to fake the “genuine, authentic conversation” that he feels is essential to the News Agents. “You can smell BS a mile off on other radio shows, podcasts where they’re trying to do the faux taking the mickey out of each other.” The Chatterer wondered to which radio shows and podcasts he might have been referring. Hmm.

Related

The News Agents ended their set by announcing a new weekly US podcast. Sound familiar? The show will be entering direct competition with Americast, the BBC podcast formerly hosted by… Maitlis and Sopel. Ouch.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Morning Call A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Newspaper circulations are dropping – but that doesn’t mean they’re dead]