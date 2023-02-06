Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Media
Today 6:03 pm

Mark Steyn quits GB News

The channel’s former prime-time host is not a happy man.

By The Chatterer

Photo by GB News

The prime-time GB News host Mark Steyn will not be returning to the channel. This afternoon he released a video on his website that called the channel’s chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos a “habitual liar”. Steyn called another GB News employee “Ofcom’s bitch”.

Steyn has not been on air at the channel since mid-December after he suffered two heart attacks. Fellow GB News host Dan Wootton supported Steyn at the time, tweeting: “Sending love and prayers to Mark Steyn today. We need you back on GB News soon.”

Wootton may be waiting some time. In his video today, Steyn claimed that GB News had sent him a new contract while he recovered from his illness. “I was all set to return to GB News,” said Steyn, “but the habitual liar who runs the joint decided that we needed a defibrillator in the studio for me to be able to go back.”

Steyn had more trouble than sourcing a defibrillator though. “He [Frangopoulos] has chosen to change the terms by which we do the show… There’s this new clause, ‘editorial responsibility’.”

The new clause would make Steyn personally liable for any Ofcom fines given out due to the show’s output. As Steyn ranted about the contract, he described Frangopoulos as a “homocidal maniac intent on bringing about a third fatal heart attack”.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Reports suggest that Steyn was given a deadline to sign the new deal, which has now passed.

Content from our partners
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Spotlight

Presenting duties could pass to another pillar of the broadcasting establishment, Laurence “Lozza” Fox. The Chatterer believes David Icke might be available to fill the 8-9pm slot most week nights if Fox is unavailable.

Ofcom is currently investigating an episode of The Mark Steyn Show that was broadcast last October.

Topics in this article : , ,