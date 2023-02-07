“Lord Dacre”? Does Richard Sharp know something we don’t?

Paul Dacre, former editor of the Daily Mail, was rumoured to be up for a peerage in October. Photo by Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

Paul Dacre, the former long-standing editor of the Daily Mail, was widely tipped last year to be awarded a place in the House of Lords.

The Telegraph reported in early October that Dacre was among a number of “Brexit-backing Conservatives who supported Boris Johnson” that would be given peerages that month. Dacre’s name was then apparently removed from the list, possibly because of a well-publicised celebrity High Court claim that was made against the Mail group.

Still, speculation remains rife that Dacre could be honoured in Johnson’s resignation honours list. The “will he, won’t he” has become a topic of much debate on Fleet Street in recent months. Today Richard Sharp, the under-fire chairman of the BBC, may have inadvertently provided a hint that Dacre’s peerage is a done deal.

Sharp, whose relationship with Johnson (and a claim that he helped facilitate a loan to the former PM) is under the spotlight, was being quizzed by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee about his appointment as BBC chairman. In passing, he told the committee: “I was subject to a very rigorous interview process. I needed to be considered appointable, if you like, and recommendable. As you know, from Lord Dacre’s experience, any preferences don’t necessarily guarantee that independent committees form that view.”

Related

Dacre’s bid to become chairman of Ofcom, the broadcast regulator, fell through despite the fact he was apparently Johnson’s pick for the job. But… “Lord Dacre”? Presumably Sharp misspoke. If not, the Chatterer wonders whether he may know something the rest of us do not.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: There’s plenty of ways to reform the House of Lords. Just look at Europe]