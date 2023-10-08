Inside the Angela Rayner show

Angela Rayner at the Labour Party conference. Photograph by Nicola Tree/Getty Images.

“Let’s face it – sometimes it’s tiring being a woman in this world,” Angela Rayner told an audience of Labour women, the day before the party’s annual conference began in Liverpool. “Especially under a Tory government!”

But being Keir Starmer’s right-hand woman can’t be easy either. Zhooshing up the chronic Peroni Dad’s public appearances with her straight talk and steely glamour. Just look at the two of them arriving at this conference, like a couple turning up to a Christmas party having squabbled in the car over their very different interpretations of its dress code – Rayner in a long-sleeved ankle length scarlet dress, Starmer in a navy collarless shirt and quilted gilet. Adele and her roadie. Kat and Phil.

Since she was elected deputy leader three and a half years ago, Rayner has been on a remarkable journey from the awkward leftie within – an internal antagonist who was too close to the unions – to today’s ever-promoted injection of character into Labour’s rather airless brand. “Basically, Keir mainly listens to [his shadow chancellor] Rachel Reeves and once in a while takes the time to get shouted at by Angela,” is how one Labour MP characterised their dynamic. The woman who was – abortively – for the sack in a botched 2021 reshuffle is now shadow deputy prime minister and the face of one of the party’s most radical remaining policies: a dramatic extension of workers’ rights.

And a lot more besides.

Related

In her keynote speech to open party conference on Sunday morning, the now shadow levelling up secretary (having replaced Lisa Nandy) was also the one to announce a major new policy – freeing up grant funds to build more affordable and social housing, and tightening housing developers’ obligations to build it. Only Rayner could attract a hall of applause for tweaking Section 106 agreements.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Again, she played the role of zhoosher-in-chief, standing tall with her signature auburn curls tumbling over a black, gold-buttoned military jacket, shoulders raised – mocking the Tories (Jacob Rees-Mogg has “refused to hand over his carrier pigeon” to the Covid inquiry; Rishi Sunak is “just Ken” in Liz Truss’s “Barbie world”) and reminding the room of Tintin-tufted neo-Blairites what it’s like to actually rely on Labour policy:

“It was a Labour government that introduced the minimum wage that improved my income. A Labour government built council houses: I got the keys to my first home, to security. A Labour government introduced equal pay: I started saving money. The Labour government took me from a council estate to the parliamentary estate.”

Two years ago, Rayner mildly derailed the Labour Party conference by calling Tories “scum” in a rant that left the rest of the shadow cabinet in a sheepish cringe. “Ange is Ange” was the line they settled on – an echo of Tony Blair’s “John is John”, when his deputy John Prescott punched a protestor. (Indeed, Rayner has described herself as “John Prescott in a skirt”.)

Since then, she has found the language to channel her street anti-Toryism into a story of aspiration. “The Tories look down on people living in social housing. Well, I say, let’s stare right back,” she told the conference hall. “And never be ashamed. A council house changed my life.”

While they have their differences, Starmer with his famed pebbledash semi and Rayner as a housing spokesperson who grew up in council housing have found a neighbourly formula that finally works.