Labour set to block conference debate on “divisive” issues

Labour activists plotting to challenge Keir Starmer on controversial policies on subjects such as the two-child benefit cap, Brexit and electoral reform look set to be thwarted.
A new rule drawn up by the leadership, and likely to be voted through by the party’s ruling National Executive Committee today, will restrict motions debated at Labour’s conference in Liverpool next month to those considered “contemporary”. The move could mean that conference organisers can rule motions trying to force a discussion on anything in Labour’s wide-ranging National Policy Forum (NPF) document out of order.
The NPF, which includes grassroots members and senior figures from across all wings of the party, met in Nottingham in June and agreed the basis for Labour’s policies through a series of votes. The resulting document will be drawn on for the party’s election manifesto. Pro-EU campaigners were frustrated that there was no commitment to rejoin the single market, while unions were downcast over workers’ rights and a refusal to back proportional representation.
Labour sources say the “contemporary” rule is intended to reduce battles on the conference floor over policy that has already been decided. But Momentum, a left-wing group within the party, has called the proposal “yet another attack on the rights of Labour members from a Starmer leadership which is patently hostile to party democracy”. It added: “From parliamentary selections to policymaking, the anti-democratic clique at the top of the party views members not as the lifeblood of the party, but as a problem to be managed. It’s clear they want to take Labour back to the bad old days of a small elite casting down decisions from on high.”
The NEC will also vote on tightening rules around expelling members who campaign for independents. At present, Jeremy Corbyn is being touted as a potential London mayoral candidate and Jamie Driscoll, the Mayor of the North of Tyne, who resigned from Labour earlier this year, is preparing to run for the new North East mayor role. If passed, the party’s rule book would ban “providing financial support or assistance to, or otherwise supporting (as may be defined by the NEC), an individual that stands in opposition to, or declares an intention to stand in opposition to, a Labour Party candidate in a public election”.
Another plan from the leadership involves cutting the number of Constituency Labour Party officers from 14 to six, which some say will reduce official roles for ethnic minority and LGBT members. Sources defended the move, however, saying some CLPs do not have enough members willing to fill each of the 14 roles.
