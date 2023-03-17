Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Quickfire
Today 1:41 pm

Is Andy Burnham preparing for a new job?

If not, why is the Greater Manchester mayor’s director departing?

By The Chatterer

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Journalists can’t help themselves. It’s obligatory. Andy Burnham gets asked every time he’s interviewed whether he wants to return to Westminster as Labour leader. The mayor of Greater Manchester smiles knowingly and then feigns a wince. His response runs along the lines of “I love Manchester, Keir should be prime minister, but I wouldn’t rule it out”.

Lately, the bus-franchising, government-thrashing King in the North has been more definitive. He’s twice rubbished the idea. He said he wouldn’t stand when speculation sprouted in the lead up to the West Lancashire by-election in the autumn. In January he confirmed he would run for a third term as mayor in May next year – potentially the same day as the general election. 

But now the director of Burnham’s mayoral office, Kevin Lee, has said on LinkedIn that he’s looking for another job.

Bit of a stretch, I hear you. But Lee has worked for Burnham since his ill-fated first run for the party leadership in 2010. He’s part of the old guard, the Mancunian ancien régime. His departure would lead to an office reshuffle. So why go now, especially if there are “no issues”? The question is whether Lee is looking for a new job because his boss is doing the same.

[See also: Bev Craig: “For the vast majority, the economy simply isn’t good enough”]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Your guide to the best writing across politics, ideas, books and culture - both in the New Statesman and from elsewhere - sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
A better future starts at home
A better future starts at home
Geeta Nanda
How to create an inclusive workplace and embrace neurodiversity
How to create an inclusive workplace and embrace neurodiversity
Spotlight
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Katie Schmuecker

Topics in this article : , , , ,