How will Labour take on Rishi Sunak?

Photo by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

While Rishi Sunak was being formally invited to form a government by the King, Labour’s shadow cabinet was working on its strategy to take on the new Tory prime minister.

The 1992 general election, in which Neil Kinnock’s Labour Party was roundly defeated by John Major despite the divisiveness of Margaret Thatcher, looms large in Keir Starmer’s mind. He has grown increasingly impatient with MPs excitedly sharing opinion polls that show the party 30 points ahead on various WhatsApp groups, his allies say. Starmer believes a new administration in Downing Street means a general election could be as far as two years away. He has warned his team to “ignore the noise” and be disciplined. “No complacency, no caution, no letting up,” he warned shadow ministers.

The clash between Starmer and Sunak at PMQs on Wednesday (26 October) will provide a first glimpse of what the next election will be fought over. But how will Labour frame its new opponent?

A Tory refresh is a threat to Labour’s popularity. It has benefited from the chaotic and negligent leadership of, first, Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss, which has angered the public during a cost-of-living crisis. Labour sources are predicting “a double-poll bounce” for the Conservatives under Sunak, consisting of “the usual new prime minister bounce – plus the one Liz Truss managed to bungle”.

Related

Sunak faces high expectations in the wake of Johnson and Truss, but a deeply damaged economy. His unenviable task is to impose an unappealing mix of tax rises and spending cuts on the public to steady the economy.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Starmer opened today’s meeting by welcoming the significance of Sunak becoming Britain’s first Asian PM. But he wasted no time in cracking a joke about how insulated the Tory leader had been from political warfare, telling shadow ministers it was “no wonder” Sunak wanted to avoid a snap general election since “he has only ever fought one leadership election battle his entire life, and got thrashed by Liz Truss”. Meanwhile, they were given permission to paint Sunak as a “ruthless” careerist who puts “party first and the country second”.

The new PM has already provided the opposition with ammunition. One is the now-infamous video, leaked to the New Statesman, in which he boasted to Tory members in Tunbridge Wells, Kent during the summer leadership election that he ripped up Labour’s funding formulas that “shoved all the funding into deprived urban areas” as they “needed to be undone”.

Labour MPs are now permitted to lean into the narrative, first deployed by the Johnson loyalist and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries in July, that Sunak “stabbed Boris Johnson in the back” to get his job. “Rishi Sunak stabbed Boris Johnson in the back when he thought he could get his job,” Starmer repeated. “And in the same way, he will now try and disown the Tory record of recent years and recent months and pretend that he is a new broom.”

But the Labour leader wants his shadow ministers’ main focus to be the economy. He said that MPs should block any attempt by Sunak to hide from his record as chancellor.

Starmer’s approach does have its critics. One source said Sunak’s election blunted Labour’s approach of appearing sensible and centrist, which worked best against Johnson and Truss, and believed that the leadership should pivot to offering something more radical.

But as the UK teeters on the brink of a recession, Starmer believes Labour’s time is best spent mercilessly targeting what Sunak did while chancellor, which ended with the slowest growth of the G7, sky-high inflation and “millions of people worried about their bills”.

[See also: Rishi Sunak isn’t a centrist technocrat – he’s a proud Thatcherite]