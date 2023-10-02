Support 110 years of independent journalism.

2 October 2023

Susan Hall: some Jews are “frightened” by “divisive” Sadiq Khan

The Tory London mayoral candidate has been accused of dog-whistle politics over her comments to a Conservative Friends of Israel fringe meeting.

By Rachel Wearmouth

Susan Hall, the Tory London mayoral candidate, during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester. Photograph by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

The Conservative London mayoral candidate has sparked fury after suggesting some Jewish people in London were “frightened” by the “divisive” Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, who is a Muslim.

Speaking at a fringe event hosted by Conservative Friends of Israel, Susan Hall asked for activists’ support in defeating Khan, who is standing for a record thid term (a video of her comments is available here).

The Tory candidate, who a recent YouGov poll put just one point behind Khan, said: “I live in North London and I know the wealth and joy of the [Jewish] community. But I tell you something else, I know how frightened some of the community is because of the divisive attitudes of Sadiq Khan.

“One of the most important things we can do when I become mayor of London is make it safer for everybody, particularly for our Jewish community, so I will ask for as much help as I can in London because we need to defeat him, particularly for our Jewish community.”

The Jewish Labour Movement said in response to Hall’s remarks: “This is dog whistle politics from the Conservative candidate. Sadiq has a record to be proud of in standing up for Jewish Londoners, and Londoners of all backgrounds.”

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, called for the Conservative Party to condemn Hall’s remarks.

He said: “This is divisive and disgusting. Sadiq Khan has repeatedly stood by London’s Jewish communities in the fight against anti-Semitism.

“Susan Hall’s dog whistle politics have no place in London. Will decent Conservatives ever call it out?”

The New Statesman has contacted the Conservative Party for comment.