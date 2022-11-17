What bad news did Jeremy Hunt bury in his Autumn Statement?

Photo by UK Parliament/Andy Bailey/Handout via REUTERS

Jeremy Hunt has delivered his long-trailed Autumn Statement, setting out tax rises and spending cuts in the wake of the disaster of “Trussonomics”. The Chancellor claimed the announcement was proof of “compassionate” government as he revealed pensions and benefits would rise in line with inflation (10.1 per cent).

But, as can be seen below, the budget documents are peppered with hidden nasties that will stretch household incomes more than at any point in recent history.

1. A record fall in living standards

Concealed in documents from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) that accompanied the statement was the grim news that living standards will fall by 7 per cent in the next two years. This represents the worst performance since modern records began in 1956-57, and will wipe out the equivalent of eight years of household income growth.

Related

The OBR said: “Over £100bn of additional fiscal support over the next two years cushions the blow of higher energy prices – but the economy still falls into recession and living standards fall 7 per cent over two years, wiping out eight years’ growth.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Meanwhile, average real wages are expected to fall by 1.8 per cent this year and a further 2.2 per cent in 2023 as inflation continues to erode workers’ salaries. The OBR also forecasts that unemployment will rise by 505,000 from 1.2 million at present to 1.7 million in 2024-25.

2. Stealth taxes

Arguably the most painful part of the Autumn Statement was Hunt’s announcement that income tax thresholds would be frozen at their current rates, rather than rising in line with inflation. This means millions of people will pay more tax, with average earners expected to pay an additional £2,500 over six years.

The £12,570 income tax and National Insurance thresholds will remain in place until April 2028, raising around £5bn in annual revenue. Top earners also take a hit: it is estimated a quarter of a million more people will pay the 45p tax rate after the starting threshold was cut from £150,000 to £125,000, costing them an average of £580 a year.

[See also: Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement was a George Osborne tribute]

3. Council tax shock

Hunt confirmed that local authorities will be allowed to raise council tax by almost 5 per cent without holding a local referendum. The cap is currently up to 2.99 per cent. This means millions of households in band D could be hit by a rise in their council tax bill of nearly £100 in April 2023 – and that amount could increase further in the years ahead. Average band D council tax bills are already £1,966 a year and this announcement means they are almost guaranteed to surpass £2,000 next year (a majority of authorities are already struggling financially).

Once all the tax rises in Hunt’s announcement are accounted for, the OBR estimates that the tax burden will reach its highest sustained level since the Second World War (37.1 per cent of GDP).

4. Tax cut for banks and no non-dom reform

Hunt slashed the tax surcharge on banks, OBR documents show, from 8 per cent to 3 per cent. It will come into effect next April. The cut also applies to profits up to £100m – the current threshold is £25m.

Treasury sources had suggested that the government was reviewing the non-dom tax status. The loophole, which Labour has pledged to abolish, allows someone who lives in the UK but has their permanent home outside the country to avoid paying UK tax on their foreign earnings. It has been suggested that scrapping non-dom status, which Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty previously benefited from, would have raised £3.2bn but Hunt decided against its reform.

Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses remains in place.

5. Energy bills to increase and Bulb bailout rises to £6.5bn

As expected, the government’s energy price guarantee will be reformed from April next year. The average annual household energy bill is expected to rise from £2,500 at present to an eye-watering £3,000.

Small print in the OBR report also confirms that the cost to the public purse of bailing out the failed energy supplier Bulb has ballooned to £6.5bn. The government had previously estimated the cost of rescuing the firm as £2.2bn. Bulb, which has around 1.5 million customers in the UK, collapsed in November last year and was put into a special government-handled administration.

[See also: The UK is facing a living standards catastrophe]