Liz Truss’s premiership is nearing its end as her government implodes

Photo by Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images

From the suspension of a senior adviser to a vote of confidence, alleged manhandling of MPs to tears on the terrace, resignations to un-resignations, the past 24 hours have shown the Conservative Party is in complete disarray. The discord that has festered in the party since Liz Truss took office six weeks ago has now come to the fore. The government is swaying hour by hour from chaos to confusion.

Indeed, the PM’s future could be sealed in the coming hours. Tory MPs met late last night to discuss her fate. “It doesn’t matter, it will be over in 24 hours,” one Tory MP put it to me last night. Another says the process to remove her will begin today.

The resignation (or sacking – it’s not clear) of Suella Braverman, the home secretary, at around 4.30pm yesterday catalysed the chaos to come. Ostensibly, Braverman resigned because she sent an official document from her personal email. But the venom in her resignation letter – “pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that everything will come right is not serious politics” – showed this was a pretence. Her departure suggests Truss has now isolated the right of the party over proposals to liberalise immigration. Perhaps more interestingly, there are concerns that Braverman could upset the plans for the coronation of a unity candidate. Her ambition could mean she stands for leader and insists on a contest.

All of which was merely the prelude to a chaotic vote in the Commons at 7pm. In a smart move, Labour sought to wrest control of business in the Commons to ban fracking. The government decided to make this a vote of confidence before a minister backtracked, leading to confusion in the voting lobbies. One MP told me a group of Tory MPs were aggressively pressuring a colleague to vote with the government. This MP was shouted at when they tried to intervene. An investigation into what happened is now likely to follow. The chaos has not stopped. Just this morning, we’ve had two contradictory reports from the government over whether this was in fact a confidence vote.

Related

The feeling among Conservative MPs has moved from despair to anger. The timeline of Truss’s demise has once again shortened. Many expect her to be out in the coming days, if not hours. Once her successor is in place, the calls for a general election will grow. The overarching problem remains selecting a replacement. But that may not matter – Truss’s government is imploding regardless.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

[See also: Suella Braverman resigns and becomes the Tory right’s new figurehead]