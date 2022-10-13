Liz Truss’s demise now feels inevitable

Photo by by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Over the course of yesterday afternoon, what was left of the Prime Minister’s authority disintegrated. At midday, Liz Truss arose in the House of Commons chamber for Prime Minister’s Questions. The PM wouldn’t speak about market turmoil or tax cuts, only the government’s energy package. The faces of her MPs on the back benches were grim with despair. When they weren’t averting their gaze, they tried to suppress their laughter. Laughter is always the telling sign.

From then on, MPs speculated about the potential size of Labour’s majority if a general election was called. Many are resigned to their fate. Some have resorted to gallows humour. “All those with a majority smaller than 10,000 don’t think they’ll have a seat after the next election,” one said.

At 5pm, the PM addressed the 1922 Committee of backbenchers. The atmosphere was “funereal” – as one attendee put it to me. The MP Robert Halfon accused the Prime Minister of “trashing” the last ten years of conservatism. Another attendee was bemused that the PM still wouldn’t talk about the bond market even behind closed doors.

[See also: Will Kwasi Kwarteng’s resignation be the price of Liz Truss’s survival?]

Related

“What is there to say?” a former cabinet member said. “People are now asking why I didn’t vote for her. Now they know.” Or, as another former minister put it: “the public is sick to death of the Tory party psychodrama. It’s started to feel like a flight path from 1995 to 1997. On top of all of that, you’ve got the fact that Boris Johnson has demotivated us and damaged our self-respect by lying to us, the Commons and everybody.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

A further MP gives Truss a “few months or a year”. Truss is technically protected from a leadership challenge for 12 months from her appointment. But as one architect of Johnson’s decline notes, once enough MPs turn on her, the rules become immaterial. Johnson was forced to resign when he was technically protected under the same rules. Some MPs are now hoping to coronate a unity candidate as PM to avoid the humiliation of another leadership contest.

What options lie open to Truss? The key task for the government is bolstering its credibility on the economy. Market turmoil is expected to return when the Bank of England’s support programme ends on Friday. At that point, keeping the budget in its current form seems untenable. She may need to signal an about turn by sacking the Chancellor. Some MPs are already going through the list of potential replacements. But that may not suffice. The disunity that began at conference is now in full flow. Truss doesn’t elicit the anger that MPs felt towards Boris Johnson. Instead, many MPs simply don’t think she can do the job. She’s lost whatever authority she had – and her demise now feels inevitable.