Liz Truss U-turns and fudges through her second PMQs

Photo by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters

In the final weeks of Boris Johnson’s premiership you could feel his authority dissipate in successive Prime Minister’s Questions. PMQs today was reminiscent of those performances, except that Liz Truss is only on her second and she never had much authority to lose.

Laughter is the telling sign. The guttural welcome from her MPs as she approached the dispatch box today was unconvincing and overwrought. The Prime Minister kept saying “I’m genuinely unclear”, which sounded more like an admission than an indictment of the opposition. Her own MPs could barely suppress their chuckles. When not laughing, they averted their gazes, their faces sullen with despair.

There was little for them to praise. Truss’s answers lurched from U-turn to U-turn. She said the government will launch a publicity campaign to encourage lower energy use days after refusing to do so. She said she would ban no-fault evictions days after briefings suggested otherwise.

This was not a reset, but a repeat of botched arguments. Truss needed to win the confidence of the markets as well as her MPs. When the Bank of England’s monetary intervention ends on Friday the markets are set to revolt. The government needs to state how the tax cuts announced last month will be paid for, and Truss only really has two options: deep spending cuts, or ditching parts of the mini-Budget.

Related

She said today that she would “absolutely” not cut public spending to bring down debt, then said that debt will fall “not by cutting public spending, but by making sure we spend public money well”. How will the government make that happen? Inflation will eat away at public sector budgets in real terms without the nominal level changing, for sure, but that won’t suffice to bring down debt. Straight after PMQs, Mel Stride, the chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, stood up in the Commons and called for the government to reverse the Budget’s “tax announcements”. With Truss’s authority shot, that pressure will only build.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

[See also: Will Kwasi Kwarteng resign to save Liz Truss?]