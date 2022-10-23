Boris Johnson’s withdrawal from the leadership race leaves Rishi Sunak on the verge of power

Photo by Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Conservative leadership race, paving the way for Rishi Sunak to become prime minister this week.

In a statement, Johnson insisted that he had received 102 nominations from Conservative MPs – passing the threshold of 100 needed to make the members’ ballot – but said he had concluded that proceeding to a vote of Conservative members “would simply not be the right thing to do” since “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament”.

His former chancellor turned rival, Sunak, commands the support of 147 of the 357 Tory MPs, and could enter Downing Street as early as tomorrow (24 October). The only technical obstacle that remains is the third leadership contender Penny Mordaunt. The Leader of the House of Commons so far has the backing of just 24 MPs, however, and will come under pressure from colleagues to concede.

Johnson had won the support of old allies, including Nadine Dorries, James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the Transport Secretary. Polls suggested he would have won among the party membership. But talks between Sunak and Johnson late on Saturday (22 October) ended without a deal and Mordaunt also refused to join forces during a phone call today.

Related

Had Johnson become PM, “partygate” would have returned to haunt national politics. An investigation by the Commons Privilege Committee into whether he misled parliament over the scandal is ongoing, and could lead to his suspension as an MP.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Sunak was comfortably defeated by Truss in this summer’s Conservative leadership contest but he has won respect and support from Tory MPs for predicting the economic turmoil her unfunded tax cuts caused. The former chancellor maintained a tactical silence throughout Truss’s chaotic premiership before finally announcing his candidacy on Saturday, warning that the UK faced a “profound economic crisis”.

Unlike Truss, Sunak backed Brexit in the 2016 EU referendum, and enjoys support across all wings of the Conservatives, including from Steve Baker, Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch on the party’s right, and from centrist One Nation Tories such as Tom Tugendhat and Greg Clark.

Attention will now turn to which spending cuts and tax rises Sunak would impose and whether Jeremy Hunt – who was appointed Chancellor nine days ago following Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking – will remain in his post.

If Mordaunt does not concede, Tory MPs have until 2pm tomorrow (24 October) to nominate her. Only if she secures the backing of at least 100 will she appear on the ballot against Sunak. A source from Mordaunt’s campaign said: “Penny is still running to be the leader of the Conservative Party. Penny is the unifying candidate who is most likely to keep the wings of the Conservative Party together, and polling shows that she is the most likely candidate to hold on to the seats the Conservative Party gained in 2019. Ed Balls, shadow cabinet ministers and Labour advisers have all said she is the candidate Keir Starmer fears the most.”

[See also: Political turmoil is no excuse for anti-Semitic conspiracy theories]