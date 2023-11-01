Shabana Mahmood tests Keir Starmer’s leadership

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Labour poster MP Shabana Mahmood has emerged as the unofficial leader of the party’s 14 Muslim MPs who are critical of Keir Starmer’s response to the Israel-Hamas war. One of the group whispered that if the shadow justice secretary – who, after telling the leader he’d caused offence to the Muslim community, wrote to her constituents suggesting Israel may be guilty of “collective punishment” – resigns, the six others in the group with front-bench posts would quit in solidarity. The 13 members of Starmer’s team who have broken the party line by calling for a ceasefire include Imran Hussain. The shadow minister added his name to a motion (95 signatures last time I looked) tabled by Corbynista Richard Burgon. Starmer’s leadership is being tested.

Party number crunchers calculate as many as 20 seats could be jeopardised in the backlash over Starmer’s pro-Israel position, screamed a snout. That could wipe out all anticipated Scottish gains. Every crisis is an opportunity – this one for Rishi Sunak. Some in Labour mutter a May election might be back on the cards.

Left-wing MPs are asking why, if Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald was suspended over a Palestinian rally speech that was misreported in the Times, the leader didn’t suspend himself over more accurate coverage of his calamitous interview on LBC radio. “The buck never stops at the top,” muttered a gnarled veteran, “but is always passed down the line.” No Labour internal ceasefire, then.

[See also: The Labour revolt over the Gaza war]

Related

By the way, Labour Friends of Israel boasts 70 MP members including Rachel Reeves and half the shadow cabinet, while Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East can muster 50. The other 80 will soon be wearing blue helmets.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Tory chatter turned to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker after Sunak fired ministerial unpaid bag-carrier Paul Bristow for backing a ceasefire. Baker’s seat in Wycombe, like Bristow’s in Peterborough, has a small majority and sizeable Muslim population. Conservative colleagues are watching anxiously.

Trademark chaos after Boris Johnson signed a fat deal with GB News. Fee envy is infecting current Tory presenters, while at News UK Rebekah Brooks is miffed Johnson didn’t join Talk TV when News Corp-owned Harper Collins paid £510,000 for his memoirs. Who could predict the devious bounder would prove disloyal?

Jungle populist Nigel Farage craving a knighthood could be the key, grimaced a Tory, to a seat-saving deal with Reform née Brexit Party née Ukip. Desperate times, desperate measures and all that.

[See also: Dominic Cummings’ saviour complex]