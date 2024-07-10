Anneliese Dodds’ long shadow in the cabinet

Photo by Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Spare a thought for Anneliese Dodds, the kid who wasn’t invited to a class party but turned up anyway. Labour’s chair went excitedly to Downing Street with shadow cabinet members expecting to walk smiling into the real thing on the afternoon after the triumphant night before. Flustered at the gates not to be on the list, Dodds was directed to No 10. She went into the cabinet room with luckier colleagues before leaving crestfallen. Dodds wasn’t told in advance she hadn’t made Keir Starmer’s cut. The freshly installed PM gave her job to Ellie Reeves. Two days after that, Dodds was announced as development and women’s minister, with a consolation prize of attending, rather than being in, the cabinet to spare her blushes.

Tory leadership wannabe Tom Tugendhat’s birthday bash after Starmergeddon was likened to the band playing on as the Titanic went down. Shell-shocked living dead were everywhere. Damian Green was spotted pushing worldly possessions in a trolley, Nigel Evans hugging goodbyes and Tobias Ellwood boxing books. Caroline Nokes received commiserations from Tory peer Ed Vaizey before indignantly informing Lord Hazy she’d retained her Hampshire seat. What she won’t be keeping is the women and equalities committee chair. Newly ermined Harriet Harman informed Nokes that Labour will take back control.

Evicted Tories decamped to the vacated leader of the opposition’s suite in Norman Shaw South when Labour moved into No 10. Fancying a brew, they found only “Join a union” cups in the cupboard, left by Starmer’s mob. Top trolling.

Enjoying the last laugh is Lindsay Hoyle. Of 95 MPs who signed a no-confidence motion in the Speaker over Gaza votes, just 11 made it back to the Commons. The 335 new MPs will cross the chair at their peril. Jonathan Gullis, a regular target of Hoyle’s reprimands, must be unable to open a newspaper or switch on the TV.

Sunk in Stoke, Tory deputy chair Gullis reacted badly. The avocado-hating Tory right-whinger unfollowed No 10 on X/Twitter because he couldn’t stand reading about Starmer rather than Sunak.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Reservoir Dregs’ Lee Anderson is Reform’s chief whip. Double defector, serially disloyal, ill-disciplined, intimidated by laughter and mocked as a softie by Farage – what could possibly go wrong?

Sent to the back of the queue with a flea in his ear was the newbie asking to be sworn in early alongside the PM because they’d booked a holiday before unexpectedly winning. Shy bairns get no sweets but MPs who prosper learn to walk before trying to sprint to the front.

[See more: Sunak’s honours list faces a Starmer peer review]