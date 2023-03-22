Greying MPs and ministers hit the pension jackpot following Jeremy Hunt’s Budget

Photo by Paul Marriott/Alamy Live News

Jeremy Hunt’s £1bn pension-pot bung for higher earners is particularly popular with one group: older MPs and ministers. Westminster was filled with grafters, both for and against the abolition of the £1.07m lifetime allowance, doing their personal sums – including a fair number of venerable Labourites calculating they’d be quids in. The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, ruled the party would vote against tax handouts for the wealthier. One greying MP quipped: “It’s wrong, but the shrewder heads told us not to worry – the vote will be lost.”

Turnip fan-girl Thérèse Coffey is bristling after two decades were briefly added to her age. Word reaches me of a conversation at a music awards ceremony when a cloth-eared hanger-on overheard the Environment Secretary trill she was 71. “No way,” he interrupted. “Seventy-one? You don’t look 71!” Looking as if she’d swallowed a wasp, the riled minister spat back: “I’m not 71. That is the year I was born.” Indeed it is: November 1971, which makes Coffey 51. Still a few years off the state pension age, then.

The Westminster One, Boris Johnson, was incandescent, I’m informed, that the Privileges Committee didn’t publish his partygate dodgy dossier the afternoon it was received. Citing the need to redact names and details as the delay’s cause, the committee punctured Johnson’s PR bandwagon ahead of the much anticipated grilling. Its chair, Harriet Harman, is a stickler for rules and procedure – particularly when her impartiality is questioned.

Denied a peerage by a vengeful Johnson, John Bercow, unlike the dumped premier, is greeted warmly by the general public. An informant watched fellow Arsenal fans buying shots for the former Commons speaker in The Plimsoll public house in north London after a recent Gunners victory. By closing time, a merry Bercow was prevailed upon to call “Last orders” in his grand “Order, order” tone. It’s hard to imagine Johnson being asked to shout “Covid parties” in a similar situation.

Related

Like all good libraries, the one in the House of Lords has newspapers to read. A newish peer observed the daily scramble isn’t for the broadsheets – or even the red-tops – but the Racing Post. The place still retains the air of a gentlemen’s club. And they’re off.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What public engagement stopped Nicola Sturgeon accepting a request from one of her SNP MPs, Pete Wishart, to appear on 20 March before the Scottish Affairs Committee he chairs? Sturgeon, in one of her last interviews as Scotland’s First Minister, preferred to be on Loose Women discussing “braless Mondays”.

[See also: Now is the opportunity to end Boris Johnson’s career]