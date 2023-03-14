Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
14 March 2023

Government contract terminated after private owner declares liquidation… for the third time

The outsourced contract for the Treasury’s public enquiries system has been cancelled after just six months.

By The Chatterer

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

One of Rishi Sunak’s last acts as chancellor was outsourcing the Treasury’s public enquiries system.

On 30 June 2022, the Glasgow-based call-centre operator Go-Centric was awarded a two-year contract to answer the Treasury’s phones. The firm had previously been criticised by politicians in Scotland after it furloughed staff during the pandemic following the receipt of a £10m test-and-protect contract from NHS Scotland.

Under the arrangement with the Treasury, Go-Centric was due to earn around £22,000 a year, charging £3.35 per call, estimating there would be 6,700 calls annually (or 129 per week).

Unfortunately, according to the Treasury minister James Cartlidge, the contract has already been terminated, after the public enquiries line received just 345 calls in its first six months (around 11 per week). Go-Centric earned just £1,172.50 during its contract, and has gone into liquidation. The Daily Record has reported that it is the third firm associated with the 42-year-old owner of Go-Centric, David Harper, that has collapsed after being given public contracts.

If you’re thinking of asking the Treasury how a government contract could have been awarded to a company with that kind of track record, maybe get in touch via email. Safe to say there’s no point calling.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: Rishi Sunak’s “epoch-defining” defence strategy needs to be more than a label]

Content from our partners
A better future starts at home
A better future starts at home
Geeta Nanda
How to create an inclusive workplace and embrace neurodiversity
How to create an inclusive workplace and embrace neurodiversity
Spotlight
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Universal Credit falls short of covering the bare essentials. That needs to change
Katie Schmuecker

Topics in this article : ,