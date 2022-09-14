Inflation may have fallen, but the cost-of-living crisis is far from over

Illustration by Gary Waters / Ikon Images

Inflation dipped to 9.9 per cent in August from 10.1 per cent in July. But it’s unlikely Liz Truss will be celebrating the update from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) as prices are still rising at nearly the highest rate for 40 years and far outstripping wage growth.

Has inflation peaked? The Bank of England certainly doesn’t think so. Threadneedle Street believes inflation could reach an eye-watering 13 per cent later this year and the Bank governor, Andrew Bailey, is predicted to raise interest rates again by 0.5 per cent.

A drop in fuel prices is thought to be responsible for the lower overall inflation rate, but food price inflation rose for a 13th successive month, hitting another 14-year high of 13.1 per cent in August.

But the broader issue for the government is that economists think Truss’s injection of a potential £150bn more borrowing to fund her energy bills plan could keep inflation high for longer.

Related

The government is yet to provide any detailed costings for the energy plan, which will protect households from soaring bills from October.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Scrutiny of the strategy remains paused as the UK is still in national mourning, with the Queen’s funeral taking place on 19 September. Downing Street says it still plans to announce a mini-Budget in September to tackle the rising cost of living.

The Queen’s funeral will be marked with a bank holiday. Though most will be pleased to have time off to witness an important moment for Britain, there may be consequences for the economy, which is on the brink of recession.

Consumer confidence is at a 50-year low and when GDP fell by 0.6 per cent in June, ONS said it could partly be attributed to the lost economic activity caused by the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

The Queen will make her final departure from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. Her coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days. London is braced for huge crowds with mourners lining The Mall already this morning.

King Charles will follow the coffin on foot, joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, as well as by Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

[See also: What’s really behind Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking of Tom Scholar?]