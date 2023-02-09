Will Volodymyr Zelensky secure British jets for Ukraine?

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visited London this week, meeting with the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. It is only his second trip abroad since the war with Russia began, after heading to America in December.
Megan Gibson in London and Ido Vock in Berlin are joined by the New Statesman’s Britain editor and podcast host Anoosh Chakelian to discuss Zelensky’s speech to UK parliament, and his crackdown on alleged corruption in his government.
Then the team talk about the renewed Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, where a blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh could lead to humanitarian catastrophe. They discuss what this means for Russian influence in the region, and the role of the West in the conflict.
In You Ask Us, a listener asks what the UK’s struggling economic situation means for its future foreign policy.
