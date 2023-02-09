Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Will Volodymyr Zelensky secure British jets for Ukraine?

Ukraine’s president visits the UK, and the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict intensifies.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visited London this week, meeting with the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. It is only his second trip abroad since the war with Russia began, after heading to America in December.

Megan Gibson in London and Ido Vock in Berlin are joined by the New Statesman’s Britain editor and podcast host Anoosh Chakelian to discuss Zelensky’s speech to UK parliament, and his crackdown on alleged corruption in his government.

Then the team talk about the renewed Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, where a blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh could lead to humanitarian catastrophe. They discuss what this means for Russian influence in the region, and the role of the West in the conflict.

In You Ask Us, a listener asks what the UK’s struggling economic situation means for its future foreign policy.

Sohrab Ahmari explains how the West is betraying Armenia.

Joe Twyman says Britons still aren’t sure what the point of Brexit was.

Freddie Hayward on how enraptured MPs put aside their squabbles for Volodymyr Zelensky.

Katie Stallard on why Ukraine deserves better than Boris Johnson.

How to listen to the World Review podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The World Review podcast publishes on Monday and Thursdays. All episodes are published to newstatesman.com/podcasts on the day of release.

2. In a podcast app

World Review is available on all major podcast apps including Apple PodcastsSpotifyAcastGoogle Podcasts, and more. Search “World Review” in your favourite podcast app, and subscribe or follow to make sure you receive episodes as soon as they publish. While you’re there, please leave a review for the podcast – it helps others find the show, which in turn makes it possible for us to keep making it.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of World Review”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

