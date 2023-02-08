Enraptured MPs put aside their squabbles for Volodymyr Zelensky

Photo Stefan Rousseau / WPA / Getty Images

Stood atop the stairs in Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth lay in state, Volodymyr Zelensky, clad in khaki, delivered a familiar message: thank you for sending help, please send more.

This was only the Ukrainian president’s second foreign visit since the Russian invasion in the early hours of 24 February last year. He addressed the British parliament a couple of weeks later, but that time his message was live-streamed from a bunker 1,300 miles away onto screens in the Commons chamber. At the time, his gratitude to Boris Johnson helped to quell a plot to remove the prime minister.

Zelensky has the power to subdue divisions at Westminster. At Prime Minister’s Questions, an hour before he spoke, Keir Starmer praised British unity in support for the Ukraine. The Labour leader went so far as to call for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, to be brought before International Criminal Court in the Hague to stand trial, and said that frozen Russian assets should be used to rebuild Ukraine when the war ends.

Zelensky’s objective was to unite British politicians in support of sending his country military jets. He is extremely popular among MPs of all parties. Beneath the stairs in Westminster Hall, MPs and ministers jostled for the best views. When Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, brought Zelensky onto the platform the president raised his arms to whoops and cheers. The hall was so crammed that Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, had to lean against the wall behind a speaker.

Related

Zelenksy spoke Ukrainian in his video address last March. This time he spoke in a guttural English. He recounted his trip to London in October 2020: sitting in the armchair from which Churchill issued orders in the war rooms under the Foreign Office; visiting parliament. “We enjoyed… tea,” he said with comic timing. He praised the character of his audience in the first few days of the war. “You all showed your grit and character, that strong British character. You didn’t compromise Ukraine. And hence, you didn’t compromise your ideals.”

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

His oration was persuasive. “He’s good,” whispered one MP to a colleague. “Amazing,” a shadow cabinet member said afterwards. Another MP clapped for so long that his hands turned red.

Zelensky cast the war against Russia as a fight between everything that is valuable in life and the evil ingrained in human nature. “The victory will change the world and this will be a change that the world has long needed,” he said, his voice echoing around the hall. “The United Kingdom is marching with us towards I think the most important victory of our lifetime.”

“Thank you, Britain,” he concluded.

After the expression of gratitude came a candid request. “I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircrafts for Ukraine. Wings for freedom.”

[See also: Volodymyr Zelensky needed to visit Washington]