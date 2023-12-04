Is British democracy under threat? With Armando Iannucci | Westminster Reimagined

Is democracy slipping away from us? How protected are we by our constitution? And do governments have the power to swiftly change this? In June, in front of a live audience, Armando and Anoosh were joined by Simon Woolley, founder and director of Operation Black Vote and Principal of Homerton College, Cambridge, and Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy campaign group Republic.

This episode was recorded shortly after the first data regarding voter ID impact in elections, and also after the arrest of Graham Smith at a pre-arranged Coronation protest.

