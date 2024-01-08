Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Is the NHS stuck on life support?

A discussion at the Cambridge Literary Festival with Isabel Hardman about her book Fighting for Life.

Anoosh Chakelian was joined by Isabel Hardman, assistant editor at the Spectator and author of Fighting for Life, and Phil Whitaker, GP and medical editor at the New Statesman. They came together to ask, can we fix the NHS?

This discussion was recorded at the Cambridge Literary Festival in November 2023.

Watch and listen more from the Cambridge Literary Festival here.

