Is the NHS stuck on life support?

Anoosh Chakelian was joined by Isabel Hardman, assistant editor at the Spectator and author of Fighting for Life, and Phil Whitaker, GP and medical editor at the New Statesman. They came together to ask, can we fix the NHS?

This discussion was recorded at the Cambridge Literary Festival in November 2023.

Watch and listen more from the Cambridge Literary Festival here.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Related

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.