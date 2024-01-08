“B*llocks”: Boris Johnson at the Covid inquiry

Boris Johnson appeared “diminished” at the Covid inquiry – and still couldn’t quite apologise properly.

Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor for the New Statesman, was in the room as the former prime minister gave evidence. She joins Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward to analyse two “blockbuster” days, figure out if we’ve learned anything new, and look ahead to next week when Rishi Sunak will appear to account for his actions during the pandemic.

