In a special festive episode of the podcast, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Andrew Marr and Freddie Hayward to revisit some of the best, the worst, and weirdest moments from UK politics in 2023.

You can watch the video from this episode on our YouTube channel.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Related