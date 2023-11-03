The Covid Inquiry: Inside a toxic government

Part two of the Covid public inquiry – looking at decision-making and political governance – was set to be the most controversial section, exposing the workings of central government. And from the use of the term “f***pigs” to Boris Johnson’s query about blowing a hair dryer up his nose, this has proved true.

On this episode of the podcast Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Emma Norris, deputy director at the Institute for Government, and the New Statesman‘s associate political editor, Rachel Cunliffe, to analyse what the public has learned over the past week about the handling of the pandemic.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Related