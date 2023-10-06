Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Is Suella Braverman the future of the Conservative Party?

The Home Secretary’s conference speech was well received in Manchester.

Rishi Sunak wrapped up this year’s Conservative Party conference with an hour-long speech in which he finally announced the long-rumoured cancellation of HS2 between Birmingham and Manchester. He also proposed a ban on smoking and a replacement for A-levels, as well as waging into the culture wars asserting that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman”.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Wearmouth and Zoë Grünewald, who have both been in Manchester this week. They discuss the impact of the Prime Minister’s speech and the future trajectory of Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, whose fierce address was well-received by fellow Conservatives in the room.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

