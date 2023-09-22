Support 110 years of independent journalism.

You Ask Us: how might a Labour government manage Trump?

Labour’s foreign policy agenda is slowly emerging.

With both the UK and US elections coming into view, the team consider what’s happening with Labour’s foreign policy agenda and how the relationship between a Labour government and a Trump government could play out.

A question from a listener casts a look back to the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor. Had Rishi Sunak not been required to keep Hunt in place in the aftermath of Truss, who might he have chosen to be chancellor? Would Sunak’s preferred brand of economics differ from what Hunt is providing?

Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward answer listener questions.

