Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast
3 August 2023

Rutherglen by-election: Labour’s key to unlocking Scotland?

The latest by-election could provide a chance for Labour to regain lost seats north of the border.

By Anoosh Chakelian, Freddie Hayward and Ben Walker

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has been recalled by her Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituents, triggering a by-election.

Ben Walker and Freddie Hayward join Anoosh Chakelian on the New Statesman Podcast to discuss what the latest polls reveal about voting intention in the seat – formerly a Labour stronghold – and whether this might provide the platform for a Labour resurgence in Scotland.

Every Friday we release a listener question episode called You Ask Us. You can submit your questions here.

Not yet a podcast listener? Read our explainer on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Topics in this article :