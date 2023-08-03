Rutherglen by-election: Labour’s key to unlocking Scotland?

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier has been recalled by her Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituents, triggering a by-election.

Ben Walker and Freddie Hayward join Anoosh Chakelian on the New Statesman Podcast to discuss what the latest polls reveal about voting intention in the seat – formerly a Labour stronghold – and whether this might provide the platform for a Labour resurgence in Scotland.

