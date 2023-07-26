What does a think tank actually do?

Shadowy forces, deep state actors in the pay of nefarious oligarchs… or an important part of the political ecosystem?

Rachel Cunliffe meets senior figures from three think tanks from across the political spectrum to find out how think tanks work, how they are funded, and the role they play in creating public policy.

Her guests are Robert Colvile, director of the conservative think tank the Centre for Policy Studies; Carys Roberts, executive director for the Institute for Public Policy Research; and Mathew Lawrence, founder and director of Common Wealth.

