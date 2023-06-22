Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast

Rishi Sunak’s inflation pledge backfires

Mortgage costs rocket as rising prices show little sign of abating.

As the Bank of England raises interest rates again after worse than expected inflation figures, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Andrew Marr, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward to discuss what it all means for voters, the government and the opposition.

They discuss why the Conservatives seem unable to come up with a plan to deal with the approaching mortgage crisis, whether Labour’s proposals go far enough and what difference a future Labour government might make to the state of the economy.

You Ask Us returns tomorrow.

Click here for more information on how to listen to our podcasts

Read more:

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The age of cheap money is over

Andrew Bailey must go

Content from our partners
How Britain's biggest national battery can help deliver net zero
How Britain’s biggest national battery can help deliver net zero
Spotlight
Using AI and robotics to help tackle Britain’s biggest nuclear challenge
Using AI and robotics to help tackle Britain’s biggest nuclear challenge
Spotlight
How can innovation improve NHS capacity?
How can innovation improve NHS capacity?
Spotlight

The housing crash will be different this time

Topics in this article : , ,