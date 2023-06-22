Rishi Sunak’s inflation pledge backfires

As the Bank of England raises interest rates again after worse than expected inflation figures, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Andrew Marr, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward to discuss what it all means for voters, the government and the opposition.
They discuss why the Conservatives seem unable to come up with a plan to deal with the approaching mortgage crisis, whether Labour’s proposals go far enough and what difference a future Labour government might make to the state of the economy.
You Ask Us returns tomorrow.
