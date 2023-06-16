Boris Johnson: the verdict

As a long-awaited investigation finds Boris Johnson knowingly misled parliament – and disrespected its processes – Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward discuss what the report means for Johnson and his party.
They go through what the report found, how Boris Johnson reacted and whether this is ultimately good or bad politically for Rishi Sunak.
