Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days, with Andrew Marr

Scandals, sackings and strikes plague the Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak is marking 100 days in office just after Britain was hit by the biggest day of industrial action in a decade and the IMF predicted that the UK will be the only major economy to shrink in 2023. With the Tory party engulfed in sleaze and sackings, Sunak is feeling the pressure.

Andrew Marr joins Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward to discuss whether the Prime Minister is simply too inexperienced to weather this perfect storm, the clamour for tax cuts among the Tory ranks, and the key question buzzing around Westminster – is Boris Johnson about to make a comeback?

In You Ask Us, a listener wonders if Brexit is behind the UK’s gloomy economic outlook.

If you have a question for You Ask Us, go to newstatesman.com/youaskus

