The fight for Greenland

The US President Donald Trump has his sights set on making Greenland part of the US, claiming the autonomous, self-governing territory of Denmark is essential “for national security and international security.”

However, the vast majority of Greenlanders have said they do not want to become part of the US. Denmark has also strongly opposed the suggestion. Despite this, the US President has continued to pursue the issue – his vice president JD Vance recently visited Greenland to make the case for the US annexing the territory.

Katie Stallard is joined by Markus Valentin, a journalist based in Greenland, and Romain Chuffart, a professor of Arctic Studies, to discuss.

